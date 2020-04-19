Coronavirus UK: An anonymous Championship manager says he fears most for youngsters on basic wages

The first thing my club captain did when the scale of the coronavirus epidemic became clear was offer to take a cut in wages to help pay some of our non-playing staff. It was a great gesture and not uncommon.

In the Championship, things are not always simple. Players across the land are under pressure from the public to take cuts, but it’s not easy, as the discrepancy between what lads earn at this level can be huge.

I have a player in my dressing room earning about £40,000 a week. But I have others – young lads starting out – who may be on £2,000 a week. And then there are those on really low basics whose pay is doubled every time they play a game.

Asking them all to cut their pay is not straightforward.

As a manager, I am responsible for their physical fitness during this time but also their mental welfare. I may not worry about the experienced 35-year-old with a nice house and family. But what about the 18-year-old cooped up in his flat on his own cut off from the world? Yes, I do have concerns about the welfare of those lads.

I make sure I keep in touch and we have a member of staff who is available to talk at any time. Players are people and they need looking after.

On social media you see Premier League players with gyms at their houses. But that’s for the fortunate elite. Some of our lads have nothing but an exercise bike delivered to them by the club that’s set up in their kitchen.

I do what I can for them. Our sports science guys have designed their training programmes and we have group and individual Whatsapp conversations going. I have sent each player edited clips of their best moments of the season.

A couple of times I have sent video messages from myself for the whole squad to watch. It’s just a reminder of what we have achieved this season and a few words to encourage them to keep working on their fitness, and that we will be back at some point to play the game we love. It’s about sticking together.

Out of everything it is the uncertainty that is hardest. And, yes, I do see problems ahead.

For example, I heard this week that one possibility for the EFL is that we start this season again in August. That would mean we would be back training at the start of July. That is 12 weeks away! If that comes to pass, the challenge will be keeping the players motivated to keep up their fitness over all that time.

Players are also contracted to have a holiday each year. The longer this goes on, the greater the chance of them looking to exercise that right. At the moment a couple of my foreign players have asked to go home and I have said no.

If they have a holiday they can go where they like. What if they can’t get back again? These are some of the imponderables.

I have faith in footballers at all levels. I know they will want to help where they can.

Managers are the same. High-profile guys taking pay cuts is well-intentioned, but the publicity can be a problem. It puts pressure on younger, less well-paid guys all the way down the pyramid.

The players have been told to wait by the PFA. They need guidance, like the rest of us. But I know the majority will do what they can to help.