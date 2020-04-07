Coronavirus UK: Anthony Joshua’s world title fight with Kubrat Pulev POSTPONED

Plans are being drawn up for Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev in July after their June 20 date at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was postponed.

While a new slot has not been formally announced for the rearranged heavyweight world title fight, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed to Sportsmail on Friday that July 25 is ‘likely’ and that the preference is still to host the clash at Tottenham.

However, there are numerous complications around the new date, with no current end in sight to the coronavirus crisis and the possibility that Tottenham might need the stadium for their remaining Premier League fixtures even if it does clear.

A quick update on @anthonyjoshua next fight. We will be postponing the June 20 fight and are working with @spursofficial on a new date. We will be back with more info soon @skysportsboxing @dazn_usa Stay safe ����

The announcement of a postponement on Friday was expected on the back of Hearn cancelling all his May shows earlier this week.

The ongoing disruption is increasingly likely to limit IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua to only one more fight this year, with Hearn having previously explained he would need to fight by mid-August in order to squeeze in a winter bout.

A statement from Hearn’s Matchroom company read: ‘A new date is currently being worked on. We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.’

It is the second time a fight between Joshua and Pulev has been postponed after the Bulgarian pulled out of a title challenge in 2017 with a shoulder problem.