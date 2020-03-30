Coronavirus UK: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks for the first time about covid-19 ordeal

Mikel Arteta has confirmed his recovery from coronavirus and spoken about how he contracted the infection.

Arsenal manager Arteta was the first big name in English football to test positive for the virus which has caused havoc around the world.

His diagnosis sent approximately 100 members of Arsenal staff, including his first-team squad, into self-isolation and triggered the suspension of Premier League matches earlier this month.

Arteta said: ‘I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered. It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind, and now the truth is that I feel very well.’

Arteta’s positive test came after it emerged Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis was also suffering with the virus.

He had been in contact with Arsenal players, staff and executives when the Greek club travelled to the Emirates for their Europa League win at the end of February, before Arsenal played Portsmouth, then West Ham.

Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on Wednesday March 11 was postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, although Arteta’s case is understood to be unrelated to Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest.

Arteta told Spanish TV station La Sexta: ‘Everything happened very fast. On the Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor, but he wasn’t there.

‘I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me that the president of Olympiacos had tested positive for the virus and everyone that had been in contact was at risk.

‘I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with Olympiacos.

‘We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.’

Meanwhile, Arsenal have written to their 3,000 premium season ticket holders informing them that they expect all their games to be completed when it is safe to do so.

As part of the plans, Arsenal have extended the renewal deadline for premium tickets, which can cost up to £6,000, until there is ‘clarity around the football calendar’.

‘Obviously all those that had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.’

Arteta’s wife Lorena had initially given fans an update on his situation, a couple of days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, she said he is ‘feeling fine’ and Lorena also noted that the symptoms would not usually have stopped him going to work.

Lorena said at the time: ‘Under the circumstances that we are right now, I felt the responsibility of sharing our situation.

‘I want to say thank you to everyone who sent good vibes, texts, emails and calls, really it’s been overwhelming.

‘I understand as well that you want to know what’s going on.

‘My husband is feeling fine, he is well. It’s true that he had symptoms of the virus but the symptoms would have never stopped him from going to work in a normal situation.’

‘The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of the flu. People with symptoms such as a fever, sneezing, or coughing are being advised to self-isolate at home.

‘He would have just taken an ibuprofen or paracetamol and he would have gone to work so really, it’s nothing major.

‘Some temperatures, some headaches but that’s it. That’s his experience. My kids and I are perfectly well.

‘Apparently the virus is not lethal. It could be for a certain amount of people but the majority are going to go through it with mild symptoms.

‘Maybe some people have more symptoms than others but it won’t be anything really bad.’