Coronavirus UK: Arsenal vow to pay ALL staff until April 30

Arsenal have confirmed they will continue to pay all their casual staff — including matchday workers — until April 30.

Premier League football will not be played until the end of next month at the earliest, and the decision to keep paying all staff comes amid widespread financial concerns.

The situation will be reassessed after a decision has been taken on when the season can resume.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: ‘We are truly grateful for the outstanding efforts of all our staff across the club every day.

‘These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers.’

Meanwhile, Arsenal players will continue to stay away from their London Colney training ground after the club decided it would be ‘irresponsible’ for them to return.

They were due back today after a fortnight of self-isolation following manager Mikel Arteta’s positive test.

But with football’s suspension extended since then from April 4 until April 30, the Gunners first team, women and academy players will stay at home. The players have been given individual fitness programmes.