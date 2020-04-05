Coronavirus UK Boxing world rallies around Anthony Yarde after his grandmother dies from Covid-19

Billy Joe Saunders and a host of boxing stars have paid their respects to Anthony Yarde after the British boxer suffered a second heartbreaking loss to the coronavirus this week.

The 28-year-old shared a statement on social media on Friday night that he had lost his grandmother to Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of 3,605 people in the UK.

It follows on from the news of his father’s death to the same disease just days earlier.

And the boxing world has come together to support the Briton, who was last in action when he lost to Sergey Kovalev in August 2019.

WBO Super Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders replied to Yarde’s emotional statement with the message: ‘Sorry for your loss champ’.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ashley Fowler also wrote: ‘Praying for you champ’, while Ashley Theopane wrote: ‘Condolences’.

Young prospect Dennis McCann shared his condolences with his fellow fighter, writing: ‘Stay strong bro’.

The world of television shared their support of the British fighter, too. Fred Sirieix, the host of reality show First Dates, responded to the tweet, writing:’ ‘I’m so sorry’.

Meanwhile, The Only Way is Essex star James Bennewith replied: ‘Mate I am so sorry for you loss [sic]’.

Yarde shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on social media on Friday night.

‘We have now lost my Nana to this virus,’ the 28-year-old posted to his 15,000 followers on Twitter. ‘My dad and his mother have passed days apart’.

‘It’s serious! People are still going out when they don’t need to. I know there’s a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others.’

‘Just stay home. RIP Dad 27.3.20. RIP Nana 2.4.20. My heart really goes out to all the people suffering in different ways.’

Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren wrote on Twitter: ‘We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the coronavirus.

‘We can’t begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them.

‘Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives.’