Coronavirus UK: England World Cup winner Will Greenwood says his aunt died from the disease

England Rugby legend Will Greenwood has revealed that his aunt has passed away after picking up coronavirus.

The World Cup winner said his ‘Aunty Jean’, who was in her 80s, never did anything ‘but bring sunshine in to my life’.

Greenwood said she died on Saturday morning after the 47-year-old previously told the media that she had contracted the virus.

Writing on Instagram, he told his followers who had been asking about her that she had sadly passed away – paying tribute to her ‘generosity of spirit’ and calling her ‘a giver of time’.

‘Many of you have been so kindly asking me about my Aunty Jean,’ he said.

‘I had mentioned in a newspaper and on my podcast that she was poorly with COVID-19. Aunty Jean passed away yesterday morning.

‘Eldest of 3 sisters. Aunty Jean was in her 80s but had so much living to do. Aunty Jean never ever ever did anything but bring sunshine in to my life.

‘She lived near my boarding school and would pop in as often as she could to make sure I had Quavers, Pot Noodles, Parma Ham, a bit of cash, knowing how far from home I was.’

He said Jean was a huge lover of sport after watching his success with the England team, and that the crushing loss had ‘knocked all of us in the family’.

‘Aunty Jean lived in and around sport all her life and was so kind to everyone she met. Kindness, generosity of spirit, a giver of time. It has knocked all of us in the family. My cousin Claire has lost her Mum who had so many more years to give.

‘Aunty Jean never got to meet her newly born Great Granddaughter. We will all miss you Aunty Jean. Aunty Jean asked us not to cry with her final words. We love you so much.’

Greenwood’s fans and followers have been quick to send their condolences, with one saying: ‘She sounds like an awesome person who will be much missed.’ Another wrote: ‘I never met your Aunty Jean but this post brings it all so much closer to home. All our thoughts and prayers with your family at the moment.’

Greenwood played 55 times for England and also featured for Harlequins and Leicester Tigers across a 12-year playing career.

His big career moment came in 2003 when he started the World Cup final against Australia and played the entire match to steer Sir Clive Woodward’s side to victory.

He announced his retirement at the end of the 2005/06 season and now analyses rugby matches as a pundit for both Sky Sports and ITV. He is married to wife Caroline and the pair have three children together.