Coronavirus UK: Gary Neville insists Premier League stars want use their status to help the NHS

Gary Neville believes that Premier League footballers are willing to both contribute to the NHS and help their clubs out at the same time via a wage deferral.

The Premier League were set to meet the Professional Football Association on Saturday over plans to cut player wages by 30 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement came a day after health secretary Matt Hancock said that Premier League footballers should ‘play their part’ by taking a pay cut, but Neville insists that with the spotlight now on the players, they are ready to act to help communities through the pandemic.

Neville told Sky Sports: ‘I have got great faith in football. I do believe that 99 per cent of footballers originate from the streets of Berwick, Bootle, Bolton, Solihull, Dudley – they’re not from Hampstead and Knightsbridge – they’ve got good souls and are good people.

‘I think if you asked those Premier League players do they want to contribute to the NHS, to the communities to the challenge the country is facing now, they’d say absolutely they do.

‘The clubs themselves will need support in the coming weeks, particularly if this goes into June, July, August, September, with the revenue lost from season tickets, gates etc. There will need to be support, and it’s about compromise and collaboration.

‘The players will have to consider that. If I was part of the players union, as I was for many years, I’d also want some sort of contribution to my club, because I think it is important that I contribute to my club and that they survive, but also to make sure there is a contribution to the wider community and the NHS from the pay I get.’

Premier League captains have already held discussions about coming together to generate a fund that would be devoted to help the NHS in their fight against Covid-19.

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool’s skipper, was instrumental in getting the talks off the ground but all his contemporaries — including Everton’s Seamus Coleman — have been heavily involved in finding a solution.

Manchester United players became the first Premier League stars to slash their pay and they will now donate millions to the NHS, Sportsmail revealed on Friday.

Old Trafford stars earning up to £375,000 per week have agreed to forgo 30 per cent of their wages for one month on the proviso that the money is used to benefit hospitals and health centres throughout Manchester in the fight against the coronavirus.

Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli have also paid tribute to healthcare heroes, with the Belgian surprising a Spurs-supporting NHS worker with a video call.