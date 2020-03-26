Coronavirus UK: Jan Vertonghen calls for ‘big fine’ if people break coronavirus protection measures

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has called on stricter consequences for those in the UK who break the coronavirus protection methods.

The centre-back took to Twitter to air his views on the pandemic that has seen the Premier League suspend all its matches until at least April 30.

People are being urged to remain at home if possible and to abide by the social distancing rules, especially with people who could be vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Vertonghen tweeted: ‘Should fine big time for everyone who’s not respecting the protection measures and give the money back to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc… #SocialDistancing.’

The British government has asked for all pubs, restaurants, clubs and gyms to shut down in order to implement the social distancing measures required to lessen the spread of the virus.

However, some people have been ignoring the advice and are continuing on with their daily lives – potentially putting many people in danger.

Lockdown measures have been enforced across several countries in Europe and the Tottenham defender appears to support similar steps being taken in the UK.

A host of Premier League players are being forced to train from home for the foreseeable future as the virus continues to spread across the world.

Vertonghen’s contract with Spurs runs out in the summer, leaving the defender with more uncertainty in the near future.