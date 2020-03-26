Coronavirus UK: Liverpool FC offer up their Anfield stewards to supermarkets

Liverpool have offered the availability of their matchday stewards to local supermarkets to help them manage large crowds during the coronavirus crisis.

The issue of panic buying has been rife in the UK since the government began implementing measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Despite supermarkets taking steps to try and control the issue, stores remain far busier than usual as people continue to stockpile in anticipation of a country-wide lockdown.

With football suspended, Liverpool have offered to help ease that burden on local supermarkets by sharing their stewards, who would normally be looking after supporters at Anfield on matchdays.

The club’s CEO, Peter Moore, wrote on Twitter: ‘Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside.

‘Our stadium stewards here are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc.

‘They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact.#YNWA.’

With football in the country currently on hold until April 30 at the earliest, football clubs have been trying to help out their local communities.

NHS hospital staff are to be put up in a hospital part owned by Chelsea, while many clubs have donated unused items such as food and drink intended for matchdays, to local food banks and charities.