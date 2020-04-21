Coronavirus UK: Manchester City squad in advanced talks to take wage deferrals to help club

Manchester City are in advanced talks with their players over deferring salaries to help the club navigate through the coronavirus crisis.

Sportsmail understands that the Premier League champions have received a positive response from many of Pep Guardiola’s men, who are thought to be open to assisting their employers with football suspended.

While the news may come as a shock given the wealth of City’s owner, the club is keen to live within their means as a business.

To that end, talks over gaining assistance from players, which are expected to take the form of salary deferrals, have been ongoing for a number of days with officials hopeful of an agreement – although caution has been urged.

Sources have also disclosed that the squad were open to the suggestion but asked for assurances that should they assist, the club would not then go and spend vast sums of money on a player in the summer.

City have already announced that they will be keeping all non-playing staff on and will not be using the government’s furlough system. Guardiola himself has agreed a salary cut, along with a number of executives.

No Premier League club has yet announced a deferral or pay cut with players but a number are in discussions over the matter.

Top flight chief executive Richard Masters has told the government that the Premier League and its clubs could lose as much as £1bn thanks to the ongoing crisis.

Should the season be completed behind closed doors, clubs would miss out on matchday revenue. The biggest impact is likely to be from a loss of television and commercial funds.

City could be facing losses of over £100m, and deferrals would substantially assist the club as the pandemic rages on.

No return date has been set for football in this country, with concerns that losses triggered by the coronavirus could lead to liquidation for some EFL clubs.