Coronavirus UK: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis reveals he has contracted COVID-19

Nottingham Forest’s Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis has written a statement on Instagram confirming that he has contracted the coronavirus, just four days after meeting the club’s first-team squad.

The 52-year-old, who spends his time between Nottingham and Greece — where he also owns Olympiacos — attended Forest’s defeat by Millwall just four days ago and posed for photos alongside fans.

Writing on Instagram, Marinakis said: ‘The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know.

‘I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advice (sic) all my fellow citizens to do the same.

‘I wish all a quick recovery.’

Forest also released a statement saying the club were seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies on next steps.

‘Nottingham Forest can confirm that owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus,’ the statement read.

‘Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

‘The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.

‘Until this time the club will be making no further comment.’

Forest lost 3-0 to Millwall on Friday night, with Marinakis present in the stands at the City Ground.

The Telegraph believe Marinakis shook hands with all the members of the Nottingham Forest squad on Friday.

Forest’s players may have to self-isolate for two weeks if they did come into contact with Marinakis.

That would mean their upcoming fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Bristol City could be thrown into severe doubt.

It could also impact Millwall’s schedule as their players and staff may also have to follow certain self isolation protocols.

Millwall told South London Press: ‘Millwall are aware of the news and are seeking appropriate medical advice and guidance. All necessary precautions are already being taken.’

It has since been reported that any senior club representatives that came into contact with Marinakis have begun a period of self-isolation.

Talks are underway between Nottingham Forest and the EFL to determine if the club’s fixtures will be postponed.

The club are also hosting in-house meetings to determine what the next step will be following their owner’s public statement.

A sponsors’ lunch is taking place but no players or staff are expected to attend, according to The Athletic.

Olympiacos’ home fixture against Premier League side Wolves, which is being played behind closed doors on Thursday, could also be thrown into doubt due to Marinakis’ links with the Greek outfit.

The entire Olympiacos squad and backroom staff were sent to hospital for coronavirus tests on Tuesday in light of the Marinakis news.

He attended Olympiacos’ 2-1 win over Arsenal on February 27 as he spends time cheering on the Greek side as well as Nottingham Forest.

Olympiacos were insisting on Tuesday that the game would still go ahead yet this now appears less certain as Wolves continue discussions with European football chiefs.

For the game to be postponed, both clubs and UEFA would need to be in agreement. There is little space in the calendar, however, with the second leg due to take place at Molineux next week.

Olympiacos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League thanks to a last-minute extra time winner by Youssef El-Arabi.

An Arsenal spokesperson told Football.London: ‘None of our staff who came into contact with him on that matchday [February 27] have reported any symptoms since.’

Marinakis’ native Greece have already stipulated that games are played behind closed doors to stop the virus from spreading across the country.

Sportsmail have contacted Nottingham Forest for comment.