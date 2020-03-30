Coronavirus UK: Premier League stars ‘now open to the idea of completing season behind closed doors’

Premier League stars are warming to the idea of playing the remaining games of the season behind closed doors in order to complete the campaign.

Professional football in England has been suspended until April 30, at the earliest, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leagues face a race against time to complete the season despite the fact Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year in order to prioritise domestic football.

Footballers had originally been against playing football in empty stadiums but the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have said their members believe there is now no feasible alternative.

PFA deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes said the initial reluctance from players to play behind closed doors has shifted as they are keen on completing the season.

Barnes, speaking to The Athletic, said of the current chaos caused by the coronavirus: ‘I think it’s more a case of there being no alternative. Players are realistic. In an ideal world, we would be playing in front of crowds. But we’re not in an ideal world and certainly, the players I’ve spoken to accept that if that is what it’s going to be, that’s what it will have to be.

‘I’ve been speaking to players — including two or three very high-profile Premier League players more or less on a daily basis — and the conversations I had with them at the outset were based around not wanting to play behind closed doors if at all possible.

‘I said to them, “Look, none of us, in an ideal world, want to play in front of empty stadiums. Football is about fans. But the reality is that for the vast majority of the players, particularly at the highest level, their income is funded by television money and there are contracts that have to be adhered to. In order for us (the PFA) to be able to protect those players in terms of securing their salaries… if that’s the only offer we have on the table to complete the season, then that is what it will be”.

‘To be fair, most players very much took that on board when we spoke to them. The players get it. They understand the alternative. Quite frankly, if we’re going to get the season finished in a timely fashion so that we can even consider starting next season, we’ve got to be open to all options’

Premier League clubs have either nine or 10 games left to play while sides are still competing in the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

Nobody from the top flight has been relegated to the Championship and Liverpool are yet to be named champions.