Coronavirus UK: Rio Ferdinand calls for Premier League season to be voided

Rio Ferdinand says the Premier League season should be cancelled – even if that means denying Liverpool a first title in 30 years.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen the campaign suspended until at least April 30, but the Premier League have extended the season indefinitely to ensure its completion.

But with the coronavirus crisis showing no sign of slowing any time soon, there are concerns it could be many months before football resumes.

Critics and fans are divided over whether or not the remaining fixtures should be completed and if Liverpool should be awarded the title.

The Reds have a 25-point lead over Manchester City and need just two more wins to secure the title, but Ferdinand says football is no longer a priority.

‘I just think the Premier League should just be voided,’ said Ferdinand on his Instagram page. ‘Just void it.

“I know there are going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going ‘Oh Rio, it’s just because you support Manchester United and it’s Liverpool’.

‘It’s not that, it’s just that I don’t see a way that it can be done, where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that.’

One option proposed by Premier League clubs is the remaining games being played behind closed doors to avoid fans gathering in their thousands and spreading the illness.

But Ferdinand has dismissed that notion and says players and staff within the ground would still be at risk of being struck down by coronavirus.

He added: ‘All this behind closed doors business, you’re still going to have the players there. What, are the players not classed as part of society?

‘There are players who are going to go down lame from the illness, who might not have recovered or who will catch it from someone.

‘Then it spreads to other players, so it won’t be fair, it’s not a level playing field, I just don’t feel it’s right.

‘And there’s going to have to be people in that stadium to man the stadium – security, etcetera, as well in there, which puts everyone at risk.’

The 41-year-old added that it’s time for football fans to put aside their loyalties to their clubs and ensure the welfare of the wider public.

‘At this time, all this ‘we’re gonna win this or so and so might not go down or so and so might not get promoted’, you’ve got to put those type of things to one side.

‘This is about life and death situations, about society and the wider grand scheme of things. So, football, it ain’t that serious in that sense.

‘Listen, we all love it. I love football, we all love it. But it ain’t life or death.

‘When it comes to matters like these, you’ve got to put people’s health before anything and I just think that’s the way it should be.

‘Start the season with a clean slate. Once this health situation is all ironed out, all sorted out, then we can start a new season, because I just don’t see it happening in that time.’