Coronavirus UK: Seven F1 teams ‘workforces set to making life-saving ventilators for NHS’

Seven Formula One teams based in the UK are set to prepare their workforce to return as early as next week to produce life-saving ventilators.

The ventilators will be required by the NHS in the country’s fight against coronavirus. McLaren, Williams, Red Bull, Renault, Racing Point and Mercedes are all based in England, while American outfit Haas has its European headquarters in the country.

All of the teams have the capabilities to manufacture the complex ventilators at short notice — and the NHS desperately require them.

Whilst there are still discussions to be had on how feasible an operation like this would be, most of the teams are confident they can get going as early as next week, reported City AM.

The NHS currently has just 8,100 ventilators across the country with the UK’s coronavirus case rate increasingly rapidly every day. One of the symptoms of the virus is shortness of breath and it can cause pneumonia. Many infected patients will need constant supplies of oxygen to increase their chances of survival.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that at least 20,000 units would be needed in the fight against the Covid-19 virus, whilst the Department for Health has asked for suppliers to build ‘as many as they can’.

There were more than 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of Saturday and 233 deaths.

The F1 season is currently on hold due to the virus outbreak and the first seven races have been cancelled or postponed.

The teams are among the various other companies currently in discussion with the government to produce the life-saving machines.