Coronavirus UK: The medical issues as Premier League tries to restart

Football is inching closer to a return amid the Covid-19 pandemic but there remains an array of issues that need to be worked through before a ball can be kicked.

Germany’s Bundesliga has been given the green light to return this month, the wheels are in motion with the Premier League’s Project Restart plans, and Spanish clubs are testing their players for coronavirus symptoms.

Yet dozens of questions remain and not least about the medical provisions that will be necessary for matches to be staged without spreading the virus.

Indeed, club doctors this week outlined 100 questions and issues over simply returning to training in an email sent to Premier League executives.

Most starkly, one point read: ‘As doctors, how can we ‘approve’ guidelines that still carry risk of death?’

Clarification on these points will be needed if the Premier League is to safely return in the middle of June, as is the current ambition.

But what are the medical issues that need to be addressed before football can return?

Clearly there’s no way of enforcing social distancing actually on a football field. It’s a contact sport and there will be crowds of players inside the penalty box whenever there’s a corner or free-kick.

So any return to action in the Premier League will depend on a relaxing of lockdown social distancing restrictions in society more generally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline plans to slowly lift some of the lockdown this weekend, with Premier League clubs poised to take a vote on Project Restart proposals on Monday next week.

The aim is to get players back into full training by May 18 with the Premier League season resuming behind closed doors on June 12.

If the public are able to assemble in small groups by then as a result of an easing of restrictions, then football may be able to restart. If the UK remains in lockdown, it’s hard to see how.

The Premier League Doctors Group (PLDG) in their email sent to the Premier League’s medical advisor Mark Gillett and director of football Richard Garlick raise many salient points.

Advice circulated by the Premier League ahead of a return to full training forbids medical treatment and therapy taking place at training grounds unless it is ‘essential’.

But no definition as to what is ‘essential’ was given and the Group wrote: ‘Medical staff will have regular close player contact. We cannot expect players not to require hands-on assessment and treatment following a long period of rest.’

In short, players will lack match sharpness as a result of being stuck at home for the past few weeks and so muscle injuries are much more likely.

Therefore, they will require hands-on treatment and massages. And obviously medical personnel would be required if someone is more seriously injured on the training ground.

Key to getting round this will be regular testing for Covid-19 symptoms within clubs. The Premier League has already committed £4million to acquire 26,000 testing kits so players can be checked twice weekly when full training resumes.

Assuming social distancing rules have been relaxed – and they will have been if full training is permitted – and tests come back negative, players should be able to get any treatment needed.

But there will still be a need for social distancing at games. Under the detailed blueprint for the return of Bundesliga football, there is talk of substitutes and coaching staff being positioned apart in the dug-outs.

Given the stands will be empty, there’s no reason why this couldn’t occur in England too with club staff spaced out as a precaution.

We know that coronavirus is potentially spread through saliva and so there has been talk that players could be punished by referees for excessive spitting when football resumes.

It’s a common sight to see footballers spit during matches, either down at the pitch or sometimes into the air. This also occurs when they come over to the sidelines to take a drink.

FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D’Hooghe has warned players they will have to change their spitting habits because saliva on the pitch or in the air risks spreading infection.

‘This is a common practice in football and it is not very hygienic,’ D’Hooghe said. ‘So when we start football again I think we should have to avoid that at maximum.

‘The question is whether that will be possible. Perhaps they can give a yellow card.’

Dr Ian Brierley, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, said: ‘If the person is infected but asymptomatic, or infected and symptomatic, the virus is present in the throat, and can be ejected into the environment by spitting.’

The K-League in South Korea, due to get underway again this weekend, will see ‘excessive spitting or blowing of the nose’ prohibited with sanctions, such as a booking, possible.

The Korean regulations also mention that players ‘should refrain from close conversations’ though it’s clear that banning communication between team-mates would be impossible.

As Incheon United captain Kim Do-hyeok said: ‘Things like not spitting during the game we can do, but not talking to teammates is impossible.’

Some of the little rituals we have become accustomed to seeing at football matches will be altered or scrapped to safeguard against the risk of spreading the infection.

There will be no pre-match handshakes between players and match officials – this was the case in the final few Premier League games before the season was suspended anyway.

There will be no young mascots accompanying the players onto the field and huddles before kick-off are likely to be discouraged.

Indeed, it may be the case that teams have to rein in group celebrations after scoring goals and will almost certainly be banned from swapping shirts with opposition players at full-time.

Further to the point of transmission by saliva, drinks bottles will be labelled with player names.

These are all sensible measures to minimise the potential for spreading the virus, especially because a player could not be showing any symptoms.

Among some of the other questions posed by the Premier League doctors were: ‘Can the virus be transmitted by sweat?’ And ‘How long does the virus live on goalkeeper gloves?’

Because our knowledge of coronavirus is so incomplete, it’s difficult to answer these questions.

We know the virus survives for two to three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces, up to 24 hours on cardboard and four hours on copper.

Some experts have suggested that latex gloves, as keepers and medical personnel alike would wear, don’t offer as much protection as we might think.

The prospect of 22 players running around a football field wearing face masks may seem comical but the technology certainly does exist.

A Dubai-based company called Altitude Mask has developed a N95 model specifically designed to protect athletes from Covid-19.

It features a disposable respirator filter on the front which, the company claims, filters out at least 95 per cent of harmful particles. A velcro strap ensures the mask doesn’t fall off.

West Ham and Crystal Palace have used the masks previously in efforts to improve player endurance but they haven’t been used in a game situation and it would certainly take a fair bit of getting used to.

But some experts do believe players wearing masks is something that should be considered.

Dr Rowland Kao from the University of Edinburgh said: ‘Masks tend not to protect you but protect others.

‘It’s unclear how much protection those masks would be, but it would seem sensible to put as many precautions as you could in place.

‘If you have got 300-500 people coming together [for a game behind closed doors], there’s an opportunity for multiple infections to occur.’

Players could be encouraged to wear masks on their way to and from matches and training sessions.

The Premier League rules state that ‘the home club shall ensure that throughout each league match a fully equipped, dedicated and appropriately insured ambulance suitable to carry an emergency casualty and staffed by a person or persons qualified to perform essential emergency care en route is available at the stadium.’

Clearly there is a moral dilemma in football taking resources such as ambulances and personnel away from the National Health Service at a time of crisis.

St John Ambulance supplements medical provision at around 70 football clubs around the country as well other sporting events.

However, they too are providing frontline care at present amid the Covid-19 crisis and have already appealed for urgent donations given weekly losses of £1.4m.

The charity’s chief executive Martin Houghton-Brown said this week that football clubs have not responded to pleas for financial assistance.

It’s clear the number of new cases of coronavirus would have to fall significantly in the UK for resources to be freed up sufficiently to have an ambulance and medical staff at each game.

The issue of mental health and how this crisis is having an effect on players was also addressed by the Premier League Doctors Group.

While plenty of players are desperate to get back training and playing again, a good number have publicly expressed concerns about contracting the virus and passing it on to their family.

Clearly, club medical staff will also potentially be more exposed than most people to the virus and also risk passing it on, with pregnant spouses and elderly relatives in most danger.

Take the comments from Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero: ‘The majority of players are scared because they have family, they have children, they have babies.

‘When we go back, I imagine that we will be very tense, we will be very careful and the moment someone feels ill, you will think: ‘What’s gone on there?’ It does scare me.’

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger came out and said: ‘If we continue to play and there is danger, and we ignore that while people are dying somewhere in the world, I don’t know if that would sit right on my conscience.’

And West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini said: ‘For me it would be crazy for the Premier League to resume until there is a vaccine to protect you.’

The fact that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the virus before the league was suspended only hammered home to players their vulnerability.

Though the Premier League and clubs have stressed that protocols will be fully explained to players before the restart, there’s no telling the mental toll it will have on them.

In Germany, the Cologne player Birger Verstraete was reprimanded by his club for giving an interview in which he expressed his reservations at playing again.

He questioned the decision not to quarantine the whole Cologne squad after two players and a physiotherapist tested positive last week, saying he’d been in close contact with both.

Verstraete was especially worried about contracting the virus as his girlfriend is at high risk due to a heart condition. But he was forced to issue an apology to his club in a statement.

Premier League clubs will be at pains to ensure something similar doesn’t happen here.

As mentioned, the Premier League has put in place testing apparatus and players will be checked twice weekly at least.

The league has also invested in coronavirus testing machines, priced at £36,000 each, that can turn around results in two-and-a-half hours.

Each machine could probably run seven tests per day and are normally used by private hospitals rather than the NHS.

Given how the UK has struggled generally to introduce regular and reliable testing for frontline health workers and key workers, there is obviously a moral dilemma here. Should these testing kits really be used on footballers?

Testing is obviously key to getting the Premier League back underway and has proved vital in other European leagues too.

Spanish clubs have started testing their players this week, while the German Bundesliga spent £2.2m buying 25,000 testing kits.

Testing there began at the end of April which each players and coach tested every two to five days in an effort to reduce the spread of infection.

Of the 1,700-plus tests conducted so far, there have been 11 known positive tests, including the three at Cologne and one at second-tier Erzgebirge Aue.

The Premier League will be watching Germany’s example closely, especially their response to positive tests.

But this seems to be inconsistent. While the remainder of the Cologne squad continued to train, albeit with testing frequency stepped up, the Erzgebirge Aue players were sent home into quarantine.

It is hoped that the remainder of the squad will be able to continue training should one player test positive, so long as regular testing is carried out.

From findings in wider society during the pandemic, there is a fear among Premier League doctors that players from Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic backgrounds are more susceptible to the virus.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies compared the number of hospital deaths in the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis by ethnicity.

It found that black and Asian Britons are two-and-a-half times more likely to die from coronavirus than white people. It isn’t known whether BAME populations are more prone to catching the disease in the first place.

The study revealed the death rate among Black African Brits was three times higher than white British, while for Pakistanis it was 2.7 times higher and those of Black Caribbean heritage 1.8 times.

While the mortality rate should obviously be much lower among fit, young professional athletes, these discrepancies are clearly of great concern.

There are a lot of other precautionary measures that can be put into place to try and prevent the spread of the virus at football games.

A cap on the number of people allowed into these ‘behind closed doors’ matches of around 500 will be imposed. The Premier League estimate a minimum of 300 will be needed for games not televised live, rising to 323 if screened live. The limit in Germany will be 322.

This includes 40 players, 32 coaching and medical staff from the two teams, 12 match officials, between six and eight doctors and medical personnel, three Premier League officials and 130 or more media personnel.

There will also be ground staff, ball boys, scoreboard operators, VAR and goalline technology technicians and security staff.

In Germany, everyone entering the stadium will have their temperature taken using an ear thermometer.

Pitch-side sinks will be installed for hygiene reasons and hand sanitiser made available. Players could well have to wash their own kit at home to avoid the risk of contamination.

Doors will be left open to avoid contaminated handles, while press conferences with managers and players will be done virtually rather than face-to-face.