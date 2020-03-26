Coronavirus UK: Toby Alderweireld to donate tablets to hospitals so people can contact families

Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld has announced he will be donating electronic tablets to hospitals to ensure people can stay in touch with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current government measures mean that people with symptoms of the virus have to self-isolate and are unable to see their friends or family.

This is particularly tough for those who are in hospital or nursing homes with little means of contact with their loved ones.

Alderweireld has released a video on his Twitter page announcing he is to buy as many tablets as possible, and hopes people will join him in giving tablets so people can facetime their friends and family.

He said: ‘I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.

‘The virus creates many needs especially with the lack of personal contact. The people who are sick they can’t see their friends or family and stuff like this.

‘So my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and their friends to get through this tough period.

‘In the next couple of days and weeks I am trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help. I hope anyone that can spare or can give or do something to help little bit people in need to help people still see their family or friends because it will help a lot. We stay together strong as always.’

Alderweireld’s gesture to buy tablets within the next couple of weeks and donate them, will be a huge boost to those who are currently fighting the disease.

His Tottenham team are currently out of action due to suspension of all football in the country, with the Premier League set to resume after April 30 at the earliest.

It remains unclear when football will actually return and will depend on how things develop with the coronavirus in the upcoming weeks.

There has been speculation that the rest of the football calendar could be played out across a six week period in June, now that EURO 2020 has been pushed back another year to summer 2021.