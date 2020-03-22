Coronavirus void season would cost Premier League clubs £762m

Premier League clubs have been told they will have to pay back £762million in broadcast revenue if the 2019-20 season is not completed due to coronavirus, reports The Athletic.

The postponement of the league is understood to be costing broadcasters huge amounts of money per day as they cannot attract advertisers.

The huge sum was reportedly communicated to all 20 clubs at the crisis meeting on Thursday, when it was decided the season would continue on April 30 at the earliest, but would be postponed indefinitely in a bid to complete it.

The latest influx of cash was only just received by the clubs with the broadcast money handed out in two instalments, in August and February.

The figure would have to be paid back to broadcasters due to a breach of contract in terms agreed for domestic and international rights.

Many clubs are determined to play games behind closed doors to ensure they don’t lose out on the broadcast money, given their vulnerable financial positions.

They want games to be played and players to be regularly tested, with training grounds sealed off and players “wrapped in cotton wool” to prevent them contracting COVID-19.

Some players in Germany have donated their wages to non-playing staff in a bid to avoid them being laid off; a plan many Premier League clubs are said to be in favour of.

Other clubs in a more healthy financial position are against behind closed doors fixtures, especially if the rest of the country is isolating to prevent the spread of the disease.