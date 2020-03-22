Coronavirus: when clubs and leagues bring great sport moments to life

Do not be surprised if you see the Twitter account of the French football team publish this: “WE ARE IN THE FINALS !!! We beat Belgium 1-0 and we go to the World Cup Final !! ” No, the Blues are not competing in a new World Cup or another international competition currently. But still, it looks like it.

Since Thursday, March 19, the world champions’ Twitter account has been tracing their journey to the 2018 World Cup. It takes advantage of the replay of the Habs matches on BeIN Sports to revive the matches in real time.

The match is followed by a live tweet, sharing the team composition, the goals of the matches that took place almost two years ago. The sumptuous volley of Benjamin Pavard, the accelerations of Kylian Mbappé or the stops of Hugo Lloris… everything is there. This Sunday, the Blues are qualified for the final against Croatia. It will therefore be necessary to follow the account of the France team to know the continuation and the end!

Since the suspension of championships in many sports due to the coronavirus epidemic, the social media accounts of teams and leagues have been less active. They still publish the rules of good manners in the face of this health crisis, namely “stay at home”, or videos of their confined players. But some have decided, like that of the Blues, to return to moments of glory concerning them.

That of the French basketball team has been playing for a few days. On Twitter, the account announces the match time (re) broadcast live on its YouTube channel. For example, on Saturday, the French Basketball Federation broadcast live the quarterfinal between the Tricolores and the United States of the 2019 World Cup. A hashtag (#) is also restarted for fans to interact. Thursday, the FFBB had rebroadcast the sensational semi-final of the band to Tony Parker at Euro 2013 against Spain. The fans react, as if it were pure direct.

Clubs have also joined. In Ligue 1, AS Monaco emerged from the archives of its great successes in the Champions League. On the Twitch streaming platform, on YouTube and Facebook, the Monegasque team broadcasts all the meetings, while taking care to feed their Twitter account with photos of the changing rooms, the eleven holder … The ASM even shared a replay schedule to get fans ready.

Across the Atlantic, same trend. The NBA, suspended for at least three more weeks, is also enriching its social networks with duels already played for several years. Very present on Twitter and Instagram and also very popular, the North American basketball league agrees with teams to iron incredible matches in its recent history.

