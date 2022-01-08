Corry Evans of Sunderland was stretchered off after a horrific collision in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe, but Sky Sports refused to show the replay.

Corry Evans of Sunderland was stretchered off after a horrific collision in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe, but Sky Sports refused to show the replay.

Following a horrific head collision, SUNDERLAND’s Corry Evans was stretchered off against Wycombe.

In Saturday’s exciting League One match, Northern Ireland’s midfield collided with a teammate, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

Evans was carried away for further examinations after receiving extensive medical treatment on the field, including oxygen.

The incident shocked television viewers, and those inside the stadium were visibly shaken.

Sky Sports, which was broadcasting the game live, refused to show Evans’ injury replays.

Evans, 31, is Jonny Evans’ younger brother and joined Sunderland on a free transfer from Blackburn in July.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson, however, gave a positive update on his star player following the game.

“Yeah, he’s good,” Johnson said.

The report has arrived, but I have not yet seen it.

“I believe he was knocked out for a short time, but there was no neck break or anything like that, which I was concerned about.”

“He’ll be back after concussion protocol, but it was a brave challenge, and that’s what you expect from your captain.”

Sunderland took an early lead thanks to an own goal by David Stockdale in the third minute.

However, 10 minutes later, Anis Mehmeti equalized for Wycombe before Sam Vokes put them ahead in the 36th minute.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, on the other hand, equalized just a few minutes later to bring the game to a halt.

When Stewart scored in the third minute of added time, he thought he’d given the Black Cats the lead.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Joe Jacobson of Wycombe, on the other hand, made it 3-3 in the 98th minute with the game’s final kick.

Sunderland and Rotherham are now joint-top of League One, despite having played an extra game.

In the meantime, Wycombe is four points behind the Black Cats in third place, but only one point ahead of Wigan, who have four games in hand.