Adam Vinatieri spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, but he built a Hall of Fame resume in New England with some of the greatest kicks in NFL history. The patriots have an opening on the kicker.

Could you see a vinatieri return on your list?

Vinatieri’s nephew, Chase Vinatieri, is one of the kickers who rate coaches from special teams. Chase played like his uncle in the state of South Dakota.

Chase participated in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII when Adam scored game-defining field goals. Chase was also on the grandstand for the Patriots’ victory in the Super Bowl XXXIX.

“There are things that I somehow remember – in [team] Hotel, talk to him before and after the games, ”Chase said to Mike Reiss from ESPN. “I remember how much it was a party for him and our family. Now I just go back and watch the YouTube videos of his kicks again.

“They were on TV recently, so my family sat down and hung out. We looked at these Super Bowls again. It’s different now to be older, where I can understand what happened and how much I bet. “

The patriots selected Stephen Gostkowski in the fourth round in 2006 when they replaced Adam. Rodrigo Blankenship from Georgia, Tyler Bass from Georgia Southern and JJ Molson from UCLA are among the top prospects hoping their names will be mentioned.

Chase, who scored 47 field goals and 374 points in his college career, knows that he is likely to land somewhere as an unoccupied free agent. Adam signed with the Patriots in 1996 as a vacant free agent after working in the World League.

“I’m definitely fine if it is,” said Chase of the possibility of landing with the patriots. “I’m just looking for a team that gives me a chance.”

Could Chase Vinatieri get the chance to be the Patriots’ next kicker? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk