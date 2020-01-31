Courtois admits to tough time during first season at Real Madrid

Real Madrid No 1 Thibaut Courtois has admitted to enduring a tough spell in his first season at the Bernabeu.

The Belgian goalkeeper joined the LaLiga giants on a six-year deal in the summer of 2018 but came in for criticism during his debut season in Spain.

There was great debate over who should be between the sticks at the Bernabeu when Courtois and Keylor Navas were both there last campaign.

Courtois, who has been a key figure for Zinedine Zidane’s side during the 2019-20 campaign, has opened up about a hard period at the club.

‘I had to be strong to overcome the difficult moments,’ he told Real Madrid TV, as reported by Marca.

‘Just like when you do when you’re 20 years old, you take things to heart, but over time you learn.’