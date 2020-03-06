Cousin of Liverpool star Naby Keita confirmed as one of nine dead in bus crash

The cousin of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has survived a horrific bus crash in Guinea, despite the country’s football authorities announcing he had died.

A statement from the Professional Football League of Guinea said that Almamy Keita was one of nine players from second division side Etoile de Guinee who were killed in the incident on Thursday.

It has been reported that a further 19 people were injured in the crash with 17 of those considered to be in a serious condition.

But Fella Sport Management, who represent Almamy, have told the Liverpool Echo: ‘We are happy to announce that Almamy Keita is alive and currently hospitalised.’

Local reporter Amadou Makadji also tweeted that although Almamy Keita was involved in the crash, he did not die and is now in hospital.

He tweeted: ‘Almamy Keita is the cousin of Naby Keita and he survived the terrible accident that occurred on Thursday.’

The crash took place just outside the city of Mamou, located 250 kilometres away from capital Conakry, with the team on their way to play their first league game of the season in Kankan.

Keita, who is expected to play for Liverpool against Bournemouth on Saturday posted an emotional tribute to those involved in the crash on social media saying he was ‘heartbroken’.

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘I am shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news.

‘I send my sincere condolences to all families of the victims, as well as the whole sporting family of Guinea. Rest in perfect peace guys.’

The Ligue Guineenne de Football Professionnel confirmed the nine victims as; Almamy Keita, Mohamed Lamine Toure, Kabinet Camara, Mohamed Damaro Camara, Ousmane Sylla, Ibrahima Sylla, Mohamed Lamine Camara, Serdouba Ginola Bangoura and Facinet Mara.

Antonio Souare, the head of the Guinea Football Federation, vowed to hold a day of mourning with all teams to wear black armbands on a date yet to be confirmed.

The crash was the second involving a Guinean football team in 2019. Three people died in January when Wakriya AC’s bus collided with a stationary truck just outside Conakry.