Coutinho is on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona.

On loan from Barcelona, Coutinho joins Aston Villa.

The English club signs a Brazilian player until the end of the season, with the option to buy him.

Aston Villa announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan.

“The agreement includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours,” Aston Villa said in a statement. “The agreement is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit.”

Coutinho, 29, is getting ready to reunite with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who is now the manager of Aston Villa.

In 2008, he moved from Vasco De Gama to Inter Milan, where he began his European career.

In 2012, he was loaned to Espanyol before being purchased by English powerhouse Liverpool in 2013.

According to Transfermarkt, he moved to Barcelona for €135 million ((dollar)162 million after five seasons with the Reds.

Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich for a season in 2019.

In 2018, and 2019, he won two La Liga titles with Barcelona, and in 2020, he won one UEFA Champions League title and one Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

Coutinho also helped Brazil win one Copa America in 2019.