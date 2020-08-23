Coutinho responds to future claims amid Arsenal speculation

Philippe Coutinho has kept his cards close to his chest over his future at Barcelona amid speculation over a possible move to Arsenal this summer.

The former Liverpool star has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League recently. His move to Barcelona in 2018 did not work out, and he spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions are unwilling to keep him on a permanent deal. Therefore, if Barcelona want rid of him, they will have to find another suitor.

His agent, Kia Joorabchian, is looking to steer him towards Arsenal, alongside another of his clients.

But there are other clubs keen too. As such, Chelsea have been touted should their deal for Kai Havertz hit the buffers.

Wherever he ends up, it seems a move to former club Liverpool looks a no-go.

Despite strong suggestions that Arsenal are the most likely suitors, Coutinho insists all talk on his future has been put on the backburner.

In fact, the Brazilian is only thinking of helping Bayern beat PSG in Sunday’s Champions League final.

“My mind is fully focused on the competition. It’s a unique opportunity for us. I’m very happy to be in the Champions League final,” he told Esporte Interativo.

“On my future, I haven’t thought about it because I’m only thinking about the final.

“We are coming up against a great side,” added Coutinho. “We (Neymar and Coutinho) haven’t spoken yet because of the match. I’m sure he is focused on his team and me on mine.

“PSG is a very strong side with really quick forwards. I don’t even need to say how great of a player Neymar is because the whole world knows it.

“They also have a solid defence. It’ll be a great match, a great final.”