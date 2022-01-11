Coutinho’s body has changed dramatically since his departure from Liverpool, with the incoming Villa star packing on more than a STONE in muscle.

Coutinho’s body has changed dramatically since his departure from Liverpool, with the incoming Villa star packing on more than a STONE of muscle.

Philippe Coutinho, the new loan signing for ASTON VILLA, has gained over a stone in muscle since his Liverpool days.

The talented Brazilian’s time in Barcelona was a shambles, but he was clearly putting in some serious gym time.

Coutinho is on loan at Villa until the end of the season with his old teammate Steven Gerrard.

On Saturday, he is expected to make his Villa Park debut against Manchester United.

In 2018, the 29-year-old transferred from Liverpool to Barcelona for £142 million.

His career has stalled since he was loaned to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season.

He won the Champions League and the Bundesliga in Germany.

He also put on a few pounds of muscle.

For those who followed him week after week, the transformation was gradual.

However, when images from August 2021 are compared to images from his final months at Anfield, the difference is stark.

Tite, the president of Brazil, remarked on his dramatic transformation.

“You have to keep in mind that Coutinho is a player who is very committed to the physical aspect,” he said.

“This is especially true after his time at Bayern Munich.

“He put on a few pounds of muscle mass.

Physically, he’s made a lot of progress.”

