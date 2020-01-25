Coventry 0-0 Birmingham: St Andrew’s sharers to replay as Sky Blues hold Championship side in FA Cup

Maybe we will have better luck when we face them back at St Andrew’s, went the joke among Birmingham supporters as they departed after this bizarre and unique FA Cup tie.

This goalless draw saw the Championship side classed as the visitors to their own stadium, owing to their groundshare with Coventry and with the League One team being drawn at home.

As a result, Birmingham’s players were wearing yellow and using the away changing room. Their supporters were situated in the away end, looking over at the seats where they usually sit.

All this, despite St Andrew’s having been their home since 1906.

Yet as quirky as it was, this also acted as another reminder for Coventry of their homelessness. With no Ricoh Arena due to a legal dispute, ‘home’ games require 44-mile round trips.

Their problems put the moans of Manchester United fans in perspective. While they sit fifth in the Premier League but demand their club back, Coventry simply want a place to call home.

St Andrew’s will have to do for now, and another get-together with their landlords will follow in February following this goalless draw. ‘Strange circumstances,’ Coventry boss Mark Robins said.

‘For the replay we’ll be in the away dressing room! They’re a good side, a team from a higher division. The chance we had at the end was gilt-edged.’

Robins was referring to an opportunity to score that fell to 21-year-old substitute Callum O’Hare.

O’Hare is an attacking midfielder on loan from Aston Villa, so you can imagine the reception he received from Birmingham fans here. He had a tap-in – but missed the ball.

‘Really we should be talking about his goal but maybe that’s for the next game,’ Robins added.

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet added: ‘The result is fair.’

On Jude Bellingham, the apparent Manchester United £30million target, Clotet said: ‘We have no updates. He is our player and he is focused on doing the best for Birmingham.’

There was not a lot to report from a lacklustre first half – you know proceedings have been largely uneventful when the referee decides against adding any time to the 45.

At the end of the second half came the big miss. Amadou Bakayoko headed the ball back across the six-yard box for O’Hare, who had an empty net to tap into.

Inexplicably, he missed, meaning these two bunkmates must meet again next month.