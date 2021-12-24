Coventry Ladies captain Wilkinson is ‘gutted’ and is pleading for help for his teammates’ ‘livelihoods’ as the club enters liquidation.

Coventry Ladies captain Wilkinson, who is ‘gutted,’ is pleading for help for his teammates’ ‘livelihoods’ after the club’s insolvency.

Following the collapse of Coventry United Ladies in the Women’s Championship, KATIE WILKINSON is ‘praying’ that football officials can assist the players and staff.

TWO DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS, accountants are overseeing the club’s ‘voluntary liquidation,’ leaving their squad and employees jobless.

Despite the club’s transformation into a professional outfit at the start of the season and the awarding of full-time contracts to its players, this remains the case.

“With regret, the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with the creditors voluntary liquidation of the companyclub,” according to a statement on the club’s website.

The news is said to have shocked Coventry’s players and backroom staff, with many expressing their disappointment on social media.

The club’s situation was only revealed to players and staff earlier today, according to The Telegraph.

It’s been reported that players and staff have been let go.

“I’m truly at a loss for words and absolutely gutted and heartbroken for this group of players and staff,” Wilkinson, 26, wrote on her Twitter account.

“There was no indication that the club was in such financial trouble.”

“It just feels so cruel that our livelihoods, financial security, and our club have been taken away from us just two days before Christmas, at what should be one of the happiest times of the year.”

Wilkinson, a two-time Women’s Championship golden boot winner, signed a two-year deal with Coventry in July after a two-year stint with Sheffield United.

The forward, who debuted for Birmingham in 2013, has also played for Aston Villa, London Bees, and Birmingham City.

“What’s hard to swallow right now is that I know many of my team-mates have sacrificed amazing jobs, careers, homes, families, and more to become full-time professional footballers for Coventry United,” she added in her tweet.

“All I ask is for the FA, the PFA, clubs, players, and fans in our incredible football community to come together and assist my teammates in finding new clubs to play the game they love.”

After businessmen Steve Quinlan, Darren Landon, and Paul Marsh purchased a 49 percent stake in the club, Coventry became a professional team.

The trio owns Mirius, a cleaning and hygiene products company based in the city.

Coventry United Ladies’ liquidation has stunned the club’s players, staff, and other figures in the women’s game.

The situation was described as “heartbreaking” by Olivia Clark, the club’s goalkeeper and a Wales international.

“I have no words,” Clark said in a comment on her Twitter page.

“To show up for work and discover that you no longer have the job of your dreams…

