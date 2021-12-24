Coventry Ladies captain Wilkinson, who is ‘gutted,’ is pleading for help for his teammates’ ‘livelihoods’ after the club’s insolvency.

Coventry Ladies captain Wilkinson, who is ‘gutted,’ is pleading for help for his teammates’ ‘livelihoods’ as the club enters liquidation.

KATIE WILKINSON ‘hopes’ that football officials can assist Coventry United Ladies players and staff following the club’s relegation from the Women’s Championship.

TWO DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS, accountants are overseeing the club’s ‘voluntary liquidation,’ with their squad and employees losing their jobs.

Despite the fact that the club became a professional outfit at the start of the season and gave players full-time contracts, this is the case.

“With regret, the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the companyclub into creditors voluntary liquidation,” according to a statement on the club’s website.

The news is said to have shocked Coventry’s players and backroom staff, with many expressing their disappointment on social media.

The club’s situation was only revealed to players and staff earlier today, according to The Telegraph.

It’s been reported that the players and staff have been released.

“I’m truly at a loss for words and absolutely gutted and heartbroken for this group of players and staff,” Wilkinson, 26, wrote on her Twitter account.

“We had no idea the club was in such bad shape.”

“It just feels so cruel that our livelihoods, financial security, and our club have been taken away from us just two days before Christmas at what should be one of the happiest times of the year.”

Wilkinson, a two-time Women’s Championship golden boot winner, signed a two-year deal with Coventry in July after spending two seasons with Sheffield United.

The forward, who started her senior career with Birmingham in 2013, has previously played for Blues, Aston Villa, and London Bees.

“What’s hard to swallow right now is that I know many of my team-mates have sacrificed amazing jobs, careers, homes, families, and more to become full-time professional footballers for Coventry United,” she continued in her tweet.

“All I ask is for the FA, the PFA, clubs, players, and fans in our incredible football community to come together and assist my teammates in finding new clubs to play the game they love.”

After businessmen Steve Quinlan, Darren Landon, and Paul Marsh purchased a 49 percent stake in the club, Coventry became a professional club.

Mirius, a cleaning and hygiene products company based in the city, is owned by the trio.

The news that Coventry United Ladies is going bankrupt has stunned the club’s players, staff, and other women’s football figures.

Olivia Clark, the club’s goalkeeper and a Wales international, described the situation as ‘heartbreaking.’

“I have no words,” Clark wrote in a comment on her Twitter page.

“To arrive at work and discover that you no longer have the job of your dreams…

