COVID-19 positive test for Arsenal manager Arteta

Arteta, the Arsenal manager, tests positive for COVID-19.

The Gunners’ head coach will miss the match against Manchester City, according to the club.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the English club.

“After testing positive for COVID-19, Miguel Arteta will miss our New Year’s Day match against Manchester City,” the club said in a statement.

The 39-year-old is isolating himself in accordance with government guidelines, according to the statement.

After Unai Emery’s departure in December 2019, Arteta was named head coach of Arsenal.