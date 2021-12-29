COVID-19 positive tests were found in four more Real Madrid players, according to the club.

The coronavirus has infected four more Real Madrid players, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

Real Madrid announced in a statement that Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior had all tested positive for the virus.

Last week, the Whites announced that Isco, a Spanish midfielder, and David Alaba, an Austrian defender, had contracted the virus.

Barcelona announced earlier on Wednesday that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi had been infected with the coronavirus, joining Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Spain, which has imposed new restrictions to combat the virus’s spread.

Masks are required both indoors and out on a national level.

It is up to regional governments to decide whether or not to impose additional restrictions.

Some governments, such as Madrid and Castile and Leon, where infection rates are also higher than the national average, have ruled out enacting additional measures in the run-up to the New Year’s celebrations.