The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) officially joined on Monday to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus, launching a new awareness campaign led by world famous footballers to call on everyone on the planet to follow five steps to eliminate the virus.

“From the very beginning, FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, have actively participated in spreading the message against this pandemic,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, on the same day at a briefing. press at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

“FIFA is fighting the coronavirus through a series of campaigns and funding, and I am delighted that world football is helping WHO to eliminate the virus. I am sure that with this type of support we will win together”, a he continued.

It is the campaign “Get the message to eliminate the coronavirus” which aims to preserve the health of all, based on WHO recommendations. She calls on everyone on the planet to follow five key steps: wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze, avoid touching your face, keep your distance and stay at home when ‘we don’t feel good.

“Teamwork is essential to fight the coronavirus,” said Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA.

“FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call on the world football community to join us and support this campaign to spread this message more widely. Number of great footballers and footballers were keen to participate in this campaign and unite to spread the word and eliminate COVID-19 “, he said. F

758509612020-03-24 04: 59: 09: 374

(COVID-19) WHO and FIFA recommend five steps to phase out COVID-19

WHO10027176468NewsNewshttp://french.china.org.cn/foreign/txt/2020-03/24/content_75850961.htmnullXinhua News AgencyThe World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) officially joined on Monday to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus, launching a new awareness campaign led by world famous footballers to call on everyone on the planet to follow five steps to eliminate the virus.1/ enpproperty ->