Covid cases in England’s camp threaten to derail the series, while Omicron levels in Australia are on the rise.

As England awaits the results of more PCR tests, four members of the touring party have been isolated, while others are exhibiting symptoms, according to my understanding.

After at least four members of the touring party tested positive for Covid in Melbourne, England’s Ashes tour is in jeopardy.

The entire tour now appears to be dependent on the results of PCR tests that will be administered to both squads and their families following day two of the third Ashes Test on Monday at the MCG.

Any positive cases could set in motion a chain of events that would result in the cancellation of this Test, as well as the two that follow in Sydney and Hobart.

Worryingly for England, the entire tour group spent Christmas Day in a Melbourne restaurant together.

If the positive cases, which include two coaches and two squad family members, are confirmed by PCR tests, the virus is highly likely to have spread throughout the camp.

After all of England’s players returned negative lateral flow Covid tests, play was only allowed to resume on day two in Melbourne, half an hour late.

Two players, Craig Overton and Stuart Broad, as well as the two coaches in question and a third who was deemed a close contact, did not travel to the MCG.

Only one positive case was initially confirmed in England’s “family group” 67 minutes before the scheduled start of play.

“Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England Cricket Team’s support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test,” according to a later statement from Cricket Australia.

Individuals who have been affected are currently attempting to isolate themselves.

“This morning, the entire playing group, as well as all other support staff, took Rapid Antigen Tests, and all of them came back negative.”

Today’s PCR tests will be conducted on the England Cricket team, and both teams will take extra precautions during the game.

“Both of the playing squads have remained unchanged.”

Several other family members are exhibiting Covid symptoms, implying that Covid has spread throughout the camp.

Even if all of the players’ PCR tests are negative, the threat of tighter Covid restrictions and a return to a hard bio-bubble could lead to the tour’s cancellation.

From the start of the Ashes series, the shadow of the pandemic has hung over it.

