Covid cases in the Premier League have dropped from 94 to 72, indicating that the worst of the mid-season spike has passed.

After another significant drop in positive tests, PREMIER LEAGUE bosses are growing more confident that the worst of the mid-season Covid peak is behind them.

In the seven days leading up to Sunday, 12,973 tests were conducted on players and staff at the 20 top-flight clubs, yielding 72 positive results.

That was a reduction of 22 from the previous seven-day period.

It’s also the second consecutive drop, following 103 positive tests between December 20 and Boxing Day.

It was also the lowest weekly total since the 42 positives recorded between December 6 and 12 at the start of the Omicron wave.

The majority of the new positives, 64, came from 7,682 tests performed between Monday and Thursday, January 6.

However, out of 5,291 tests administered to 2,346 players and staff over the next three days, only eight were positive, indicating that the virus appears to be subsiding.

There were genuine concerns in the run-up to Christmas that the Prem season might be halted due to the widespread Omicron strain.

Manchester United, for example, was forced to close its training grounds and postpone matches.

Liverpool recently shut down their facilities due to a large increase in positive cases.

Due to the outbreak, they had to postpone their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg match against Arsenal and instead field a youthful XI in their FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury on Sunday.

However, it appears that the worst is now behind top-flight clubs, with cases rapidly decreasing.