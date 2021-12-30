Covid has caused a number of EFL games to be postponed, and it’s unclear whether any Premier League games will be affected as well.

Covid has caused a number of EFL games to be postponed, with Premier League matches potentially following.

Despite the EFL’s promise to keep the season going unabated, another round of fixtures has been hampered by positive Covid tests.

With an increasing number of fixtures being postponed, it’s going to be a case of a New Year, but the same Covid chaos in the Football League.

On Boxing Day, there were a total of 25 games called off in the top four flights – and that doesn’t include games from teams who had their requests not to play turned down.

Both the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have stated that they want to keep the schedule going unabated, effectively ruling out a “firebreak.”

However, six games have already been canceled for New Year’s Day, with two more rescheduled for the weeks of January 2-3.

On Thursday, it was announced that EFL players would no longer be subjected to Covid tests on matchdays, in order to avoid late cancellations and minimize the impact on traveling fans.

There are still plenty of games to be affected before the start of the season, the most recent of which is Swansea’s Championship match against Fulham on January 3rd.

“A significant number of positive Covid-19 cases within the playing squad,” according to the Swans.

“The club has worked hard to ensure it would be able to fulfil the fixture,” Swansea said in a statement. “However, the amount of positive cases means the club does not have a sufficient amount of players available for selection.”

After being unable to field a team for two consecutive games against Wigan and Sunderland, Fleetwood are among the worst-affected clubs.

As of now, no Premier League matches have been postponed for the New Year round of fixtures, but that could change – especially since talkSPORT reports that Leicester’s match against Norwich is already in doubt, and I understand that Newcastle’s match against Southampton could also be postponed.

There has only been one day of Premier League football without a postponement since the 16th of December.

As a result, there is a significant disparity in the number of games each team has played.

Manchester City and Chelsea have both played 20, while Burnley had only played 15 games before their match against Manchester United on Thursday night – with the Clarets’ home game against Spurs also being called off.

