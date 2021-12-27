COVID has caused the game between Arsenal and Wolves to be postponed.

Wolves have requested that the Tuesday match be called off due to positive test results and injuries in the squad.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Due to a coronavirus outbreak and injuries in the Wolves squad, an English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers scheduled for Sunday in London was postponed by the organizers.

“Wolves’ trip to Arsenal on Tuesday, December 28th, has been postponed due to [club manager]Bruno Lage’s inability to field a sufficient number of players.

Wolves requested the match to be postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 test results and injuries, which was accepted early to give supporters a two-day notice period, according to a statement from the club.

The game will be postponed.

A Boxing Day match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford was postponed earlier this week by the English Premier League for the same reason.

Watford were unable to field a sufficient number of players due to a high number of COVID-19 cases within the squad.

After a recent rise in infections across the UK, the league recently reverted to emergency COVID-19 measures, including more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, and observing social distancing.