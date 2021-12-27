Covid rips through England’s camp with FOUR positive tests before the third Test, causing the Ashes to fall apart.

Covid devastates England’s camp with FOUR positive tests on the third day of the Third Test, throwing the Ashes into disarray.

A Covid outbreak has swept through the England camp, throwing the Ashes series into disarray.

Joe Root and his team were concerned when four members of his party tested positive before the second day of the Third Test.

Day three began with increasing anxiety and tension, despite a 30-minute delay in the start.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive, Nick Hockley, predicted that the series would be ‘business as usual,’ but England were pessimistic.

Even if England is unlikely to abandon the tour at this point, they will want answers before committing to the final two Tests.

According to their fears, players or family members who test positive may be forced to spend up to 14 days in self-isolation.

Close associates would also have to be quarantined.

The entire England team, including players, management, and families, will undergo another round of PCR tests after the match on Monday.

The outcomes of those tests may have an immediate impact on the tour’s future.

Players are debating whether the virus was spread on Christmas Day, when the traveling party took over a restaurant in Melbourne’s St.Kilda suburb and ate together.

The Fourth Test, which starts on January 5, will be held in Sydney, with more stringent rules for those who test positive for Covid and their close contacts.

Special regulations for the teams may be approved by the NSW health authorities, allowing the Sydney Test to take place.

Another possibility is to hold that match in Melbourne, as well as the Fifth Test, which is scheduled to begin on January 14 in Hobart.

Close contacts must isolate only until a negative PCR test is received in Melbourne, where the Covid rules are more lenient.

After the first day of rehearsals, a member of the family became ill with a sore throat.

A lateral flow test was positive, and three more tests were positive as well, two from the management team and one from a family member.

The team was on the bus and ready to leave when they were informed that they would have to stay at the hotel.

After the playing XI’s lateral flow tests came back negative, they were allowed to leave 45 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Following the positive testing of several members of the original party, England named an entirely new squad for a one-day series against Pakistan last summer.

If new England players are needed to complete the series, there are plenty to choose from in the Big Bash or grade cricket, such as…

Both parties are dedicated to seeing the series through to its conclusion.

Nick Hockley is a writer from the United Kingdom.

