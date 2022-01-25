Covid tests and self-isolation requirements for UK arrivals have been removed.

Covid tests and self-isolation requirements for UK arrivals have been eliminated.

The Scottish Government announced a change in travel rules for UK and Scottish arrivals last night (January 24), following England’s lead.

The rules for those who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not are slightly different.

People will be able to travel more freely now that the new rules have been implemented, as they will no longer be required to take a test or self-isolate.

It comes as key holiday destinations such as France have lifted their travel bans for UK visitors, allowing fully vaccinated people to travel without having to isolate.

Despite the good news, some rules and restrictions will remain in place, such as the requirement for everyone who is not exempt to wear face masks at Scottish airports.

The United Kingdom, including Scotland, has decided to eliminate all covid testing requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated and are entering the country.

All children under the age of 18 are considered fully vaccinated, regardless of their vaccine status.

People who have been fully jabbed will no longer be required to take a lateral flow test upon entry, but they will be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, the rules are slightly different, so if you fall into this category, you must still take a pre-departure test before arriving in Scotland, as well as a PCR test on or before day two after entry.

Despite this, those who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate or take a day eight test as of next month.

The Scottish Government said in a statement that the new rules were reached after discussions between all four UK nations, and that they will “provide a lifeline to the Scottish tourism and travel sectors.”

“The measures will be extremely beneficial to the tourism and aviation sectors in Scotland, as they will encourage travel from our airports.”

“These measures will significantly open up international travel and were agreed on a UK-wide basis,” Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson added.

"While this is a positive step that many people will applaud, we

