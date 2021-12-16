Covid wins Man City’s Women’s League Cup match against Leicester just days before the Citizens’ WSL match against Reading.

Manchester City’s Conti Cup match against Leicester has been postponed due to new coronavirus cases in the squad.

According to a statement on the Citizens’ website, a number of new positive Covid-19 test results have emerged, following two previously confirmed last week.

Brentford’s Premier League match against Manchester United on Tuesday night was postponed after four Red Devils players tested positive for the virus.

The match between the women’s top-flight rivals, which was scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. this evening, has yet to be rescheduled.

In addition, the club has yet to confirm whether or not their top-flight home match against Reading on Sunday will take place.

“Manchester City can confirm that tonight’s Continental Tyres Cup tie away at Leicester City has been postponed,” the Academy Stadium giants said in a statement on their website.

“The Football Association made the decision after learning of a number of additional positive COVID-19 cases in the women’s squad, in addition to the two previously confirmed.”

“In due course, a new date for the game will be announced, and all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled match.”

Janine Beckie and Keira Walsh both missed City’s 3-2 win over Birmingham at the weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Lucy Bronze, who is currently isolating as part of Covid test and trace guidelines, was also unavailable for the club’s trip to St Andrews.

Man City staff will keep in touch with Beckie and Walsh, according to Gareth Taylor, to check on their well-being.

“In regard to the girls who tested positive over the weekend (Walsh and Beckie), we’re keeping in touch with them on a regular basis to make sure they’re okay and wish them both a speedy recovery,” Man City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

“As a team, we’re following all relevant league COVID-19 protocols to keep us all as safe as possible, especially in the aftermath of our positive cases.”

“We’re testing on a daily basis to make sure we’re as safe as possible as the year draws to a close.”

