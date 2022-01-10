Cowboys are rumored to be considering hiring a fired NFL head coach.

According to reports, the Cowboys are considering hiring former NFL head coach Jason Garrett.

This off-season, the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff could see significant turnover.

Fortunately for them, a number of recently fired NFL head coaches are on the lookout for work.

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to pique the interest of teams that are currently without a head coach.

The Broncos, Bears, Dolphins, and Vikings are those teams.

By the end of the day, the Giants and the Texans could be joining them.

The Cowboys will need a new defensive coordinator if Quinn is hired as their head coach.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who worked as an assistant for the Cowboys and has strong ties to the Jones family, could be the ideal candidate.

Zimmer, according to Cowboy Maven’s Mike Fisher, would be a top candidate to replace Quinn if he leaves.

“Sources tell CowboysSIcom that if current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn moves on to a head coaching job after Dallas’ current run is over, Zimmer – a former Cowboys assistant with deep ties to the Jones family – will be high on the list of potential Quinn replacements,” Fisher reports.

The concept appears to be extremely popular among fans.

On the record: I’ll take Mike Zimmer as Cowboys DC if someone lures Dan Quinn from us. https://t.co/oK6DSzwFBc — Bryce A. Daugherty (@TheeBryceIsRite) January 10, 2022