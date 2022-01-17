Cowboys’ bizarre play continues to astound the NFL world.

One bizarre Cowboys play from Sunday has left the NFL world stunned, though it may not be the one you’re thinking of.

Against the 49ers in the second half, the Cowboys successfully faked a punt to convert on fourth down.

Mike McCarthy, on the other hand, kept his special teams unit on the field instead of bringing the offense back on the field.

The Cowboys would either run another quick play with their special teams unit or try to force a timeout from the 49ers.

Instead, the Cowboys and 49ers exchanged stares for a few moments before the offense returned to the field.

Dallas was unable to complete a play in time, causing the game to be delayed.

NFL World Remains Stunned Over Bizarre Cowboys Play

Yep, still the dumbest minute of football I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TQX4dn1erz — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 17, 2022