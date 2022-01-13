Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys sends a clear message to his fans.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has a message for his fans.

In just a few days, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will face off in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and star quarterback Dak Prescott is looking forward to it.

During a press conference on Thursday, Prescott expressed his hopes for the ATandT Stadium atmosphere this weekend.

Prescott believes that the Cowboys will have a true home-field advantage on Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

“One thing you can’t replicate is playoff football,” Prescott said, according to Jon Machota. “Especially not in ATandT Stadium, where I’ve played two playoff games and know the excitement every single play.”

“Just getting a sense of the atmosphere from warmups, and really from the time you get close to the game,” he says.

You can feel it even in the city.

It’s something special, and I’m excited for Cowboys Nation to show up and be a big part of the game.”

