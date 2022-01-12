Cowboys fans are ecstatic about what Micah Parsons said today.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are ecstatic about Micah Parsons’ comments today.

Micah Parsons, a star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, has become well-known for his ability to produce incredible soundbites during his first NFL season.

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate teased his fans with yet another tantalizing quote during a press conference on Wednesday.

Parsons had a powerful response when told that the San Francisco 49ers prefer to play a tough brand of “bully ball.”

“I’m from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where bullies get bullied.”

Someone will have to stand up and fight at some point.

I’ve never been one to back down from a challenge.

You can’t bully a lion, in my opinion.

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, he said, “Never.”

Dallas fans, unsurprisingly, are ecstatic about this winning attitude.

Cowboys Fans Loving What Micah Parsons Said Today

