Cowboys fans are enraged by Randy Gregory’s blunder.

Cowboys fans are furious over Randy Gregory’s gaffe.

The Dallas Cowboys’ fantastic 2021 season could come to an end in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

While there were many players to blame for the loss, some may hold defensive end Randy Gregory responsible.

The Cowboys had two timeouts and a big stop on second down after turning the ball over to the San Francisco 49ers with less than two minutes remaining.

Gregory, on the other hand, was called for defensive holding after effectively wrestling a 49ers lineman to the ground.

The 49ers got an automatic first down after that flag was raised.

And the 49ers were able to run down the clock to 32 seconds, making a comeback by the Cowboys nearly impossible.

Cowboys fans were incensed by Gregory’s gaffe and voiced their displeasure on social media.

Skip Bayless, a Cowboys superfan, was among the loudest, though not the most extreme: