Cowboys fans are enraged by the officiating crew on today’s game.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are enraged by today’s officiating crew.

You’re in luck if you turned on the Cowboys-Raiders game hoping to see the referees throw flags on almost every play.

Through the first 23 minutes of the game, ten penalties have been called.

The Cowboys have had the majority of their players suspended.

The Cowboys’ fans in Dallas are venting their frustrations on social media after so many early flags have been raised against them.

“If they’re going to be that loose with flags, the Cowboys need to come out and throw it down the field as well,” a Cowboys supporter said.

“Play into their hands if they’re looking for free first downs and explosive plays.”

Another fan commented, “Four of the Raiders’ last five third-down plays have had a flag on the Cowboys.”

Of course, some jokes were made about the officiating crew for this afternoon’s game.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “The Cowboys looked wrong at the Raiders… FLAG.”

“This game is really about who the NFL despises more, the Raiders or the Cowboys,” another fan tweeted.

“Nearly every play has a flag.”

There’s still time for the officials to turn things around, but this team has had a sloppy start to the game.

The rest of the Cowboys-Raiders game will be broadcast on CBS.

