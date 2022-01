Cowboys fans are enraged with Mike McCarthy tonight.

Right now, Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys recently won the NFC East and, as a result, secured a playoff berth.

Despite having little to play for against the Eagles on Saturday night, McCarthy kept his starters in the game for the majority of the game.

What’s the point?

There was no point in jeopardizing the health of any starter, let alone Dak Prescott’s.