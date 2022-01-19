Cowboys fans react to Jimmy Johnson’s comments on Tuesday.

Cowboys Fans React To Jimmy Johnson’s Tuesday Remarks

FOX Sports released an interesting stat involving Dak Prescott and Tony Romo earlier this week.

Following the Cowboys’ recent loss to the 49ers, Prescott now has the same 1-3 playoff record as Romo in his first six seasons as the team’s starting quarterback.

Jimmy Johnson, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, reacted to this statistic on Twitter, writing, “A shame…”

While Johnson appeared to be disappointed by the Cowboys’ lack of playoff success, some fans believe this was his way of criticizing both quarterbacks.

One fan replied, “The pettiness.”

Cowboys Fans React To What Jimmy Johnson Said Tuesday

Cowboys Fans React To What Jimmy Johnson Said Tuesday

I can’t tell if Jimmy is trolling or not 🤔 https://t.co/lN4WFnOTNU — The WINFL Show (@TheWINFLShow) January 19, 2022