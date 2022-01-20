Cowboys Fans React To Michael Irvin’s Honest Acknowledgement

The Dallas Cowboys’ organization, according to Michael Irvin, has a major problem.

Irvin took direct shots at Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb for their performances against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday in his most recent comments.

Irvin said, “Emmit (Smith) and I stood in that tunnel before every game.”

We looked at each other and said, “By land or by air, we’re in double trouble.”

We said before we went out on the field, ‘If we don’t show up, we don’t have a chance.’

We did it because we knew we wouldn’t get a chance if we didn’t show up.’

On Sunday, our stars failed to appear.

No way were we going to win.

“Whenever there is disorder, there is also dysfunction.”

We can’t have our stars putting up stats like 31 yards rushing, one catch for 21 yards, and a 69 passer rating as role players.

Then we have our role players like (Dalton) Schultz and (Cedrick) Wilson putting up big numbers.

That’s a problem.

We’re attempting to turn our role players into stars.

That’s a team dysfunction and a disorder.”

It’s been a long time since a former Cowboys player has been so forthright about individual players.

And the fans couldn’t be happier.

Take a look at what fans of the Cowboys are saying about Irvin’s latest remarks:

Beautifully said by Irvin https://t.co/FNcmrybnQa — Tristan Soriano (@tsoriano0007) January 20, 2022

CALL THEM ALL OUT https://t.co/JQLdvGhrYA — JR from Texas (@junior_borunda) January 20, 2022

Irvin gets it now. Seems like that game made everybody get it. It jus made no sense. Didnt make sense durin the season but I was like ok they like to number crunch. When they did it in the playoffs? This is why I dont blame Kellen alone. This is a organization philosophy. https://t.co/zQ6yf7aSBX — Humble (@iHumble) January 20, 2022