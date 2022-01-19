Cowboys Fans React To Mike McCarthy’s Sincere Admittance

Cowboys Fans React To Mike McCarthy’s Honest Acknowledgement

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, didn’t waste any time focusing on the offseason.

He revealed which areas the team needs to improve in the coming season on Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ primary goal this offseason, according to McCarthy, is to reduce penalties.

This past Sunday, they were penalized 14 times.

“It’s our No. 1 priority.”

The penalties will be a major focus moving forward, according to McCarthy.

“There were a lot of them.”

McCarthy’s statement has enraged Cowboys fans, in part because the team has struggled with penalties all season.

He shouldn’t have waited until after a playoff loss to deal with the issue.

“A head coach in Vegas would know when to make a change,” a fan responded.

It a took a playoff loss to figure that out?

One would think that just looking at the penalties vs Vegas a head coach would know to make a change — Kevin R Robinson (@kevin3841) January 19, 2022

THIS SHOULDVE BEEN A FOCUS AFTER THE BUCCANEERS GAME — Artemyeet (@artemyeet) January 19, 2022