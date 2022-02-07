Cowboys Fans React To The Coaching Changes Announced On Sunday

It was unclear whether any of the Dallas Cowboys’ top coaches would return after the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Some speculated that head coach Mike McCarthy would be fired by owner Jerry Jones.

Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, both coordinators, were seen as top candidates for head coaching jobs.

However, the Cowboys’ coaching situation in 2022 appears to be set in stone just a few weeks later.

McCarthy, Quinn, and Moore appear to be returning.

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Big Coaching News

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Big Coaching News

And so the Dallas Cowboys now get to keep both their coordinators, OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn. https://t.co/OXyWoiZRo3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022