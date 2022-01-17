Cowboys fans were enraged by the referees on Sunday night.

The 2021 season for the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end.

On Sunday evening, Dallas was defeated by San Francisco, 23-17, at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Late in the game, the Cowboys had a chance to pull off a miracle, but they couldn’t do it.

It all came down to one last move.

With under 15 seconds remaining, Dak Prescott decided to run the ball.

The Cowboys, unfortunately, were unable to get another play off.

#DALvSF ends in controversy, as the #Cowboys fail to get final play off in time. pic.twitter.com/JKCK0vqRyK — Outsider (@outsider) January 17, 2022

The ref running to spot the ball for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/LV1Ga3fv7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 17, 2022

NFL Refs to Cowboys players after the final play pic.twitter.com/JaGnUS7vCU — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 17, 2022

spiked with 1 second left and refs call it game referees vs the cowboys as always — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 17, 2022

The refs leaving AT&T Stadium after calling the Cowboys-49ers game over pic.twitter.com/8GocBMuQJM — BetQL (@betqlapp) January 17, 2022